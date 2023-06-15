Showcasing Environmentally Friendly Energy Solutions | Mentech Attends Intersolar Europe 2023

(Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) MUNICH, June 15,/PRNewswire/Innovation (""), a manufacturer of newstorage devices, smart outdoor power and battery options, and consumer electronic accessories, is excited to announce its participation inin Munich, Germany, June 14-16,'s booth creates an immersive experience for visitors with both indoor and outdoor scenes and even a caravan, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience's highly sought-after portable power stations. Designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts,'s portable power stations guarantee a dependable and long-lastingsource for off-grid adventures, providing ...

Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company isits environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and- friendly materials to present its ...Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company isits environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and- friendly materials to present its ...

Al via l'edizione 104 di Pitti Uomo. Tutto quello che c'è da sapere ... Pagine Tessili giornale on line

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentech Innovation ('Mentech'), a manufacturer of new energy storage devices, smart outdoor power and battery ...Students from Gray’s School of Art Degree Show Neon Futures are celebrating success after receiving awards at the opening launch on Friday, June 9.