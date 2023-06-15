RVCMC successfully sells over 2.2 million tonnes of carbon credits at largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction event in Nairobi, Kenya (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Regional voluntary carbon Market Company (RVCMC) today announced the successful auction of over 2.2 million tonnes of carbon credits in the largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya on June 14th, 2023. The auction offered high-quality CORSIA-eligible and Verra-registered carbon credits which can enable buyers operating in a range of industries, to play ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Saudi PIF-backed company to hold world’s largest voluntary carbon credit auctionThe world’s largest sale of voluntary carbon credits, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be held in Nairobi, Kenya on June 14th.
