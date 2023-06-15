PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

RVCMC successfully sells over 2 2 million tonnes of carbon credits at largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction event in Nairobi | Kenya

RVCMC successfully

RVCMC successfully sells over 2.2 million tonnes of carbon credits at largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction event in Nairobi, Kenya (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Regional voluntary carbon Market Company (RVCMC) today announced the successful auction of over 2.2 million tonnes of carbon credits in the largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya on June 14th, 2023.      The auction offered high-quality CORSIA-eligible and Verra-registered carbon credits which can enable buyers operating in a range of industries, to play ...
RVCMC successfully sells over 2.2 million tonnes of carbon credits at largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction event in Nairobi, Kenya

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC) today announced the successful auction of ...

Saudi PIF-backed company to hold world’s largest voluntary carbon credit auction

The world’s largest sale of voluntary carbon credits, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be held in Nairobi, Kenya on June 14th.
