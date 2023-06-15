RVCMC successfully sells over 2 2 million tonnes of carbon credits at largest-ever voluntary carbon credit auction event in Nairobi | Kenya

(Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/The RegionalMarket Company () today announced the successfulof2.2ofin the, which was held inon June 14th, 2023. Theoffered high-quality CORSIA-eligible and Verra-registeredwhich can enable buyers operating in a range of industries, to play ...

... https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102135/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- sells - over - 2 - 2 - million - tonnes - of - ...... https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102135/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- sells - over - 2 - 2 - million - tonnes - of - ...

Calciomercato Inter, Newcastle vuole Barella: c'è l'offerta Lifestyleblog

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC) today announced the successful auction of ...The world’s largest sale of voluntary carbon credits, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will be held in Nairobi, Kenya on June 14th.