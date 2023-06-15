Formula 1 2023 RecensioneFARSIDERS - video gameplay di combattimentoWILD HEARTS Disponibile da oggi l'aggiornamento dei contenuti ...L’ESTATE ITALIANA SI ACCENDE CON IL NERF SUMMER TOUR Celly celebra il suo 25° anniversario con un nuovo logo Terzo DLC di WWE 2K23F1 23 al massimo grazie a NVIDIA DLSS e ReflexIL GCC POKÉMON LIVE E L’ESPANSIONE DIGITALE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - ...PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoUltime Blog

REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR' S PHERGAIN TRIAL

REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR'S PHERGAIN TRIAL (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for HER2+ breast cancer. The RESULTS were obtained from analysis of HER2DX® in tumor samples from the PHERGAIN phase II clinical TRIAL, led by MEDSIR (Spain). Last year, REVEAL GENOMICS® and MEDSIR announced a strategic partnership. MEDSIR's PHERGAIN TRIAL, the first RESULTS of which were published in the Lancet Oncology in 2021 and recently announced at ASCO Congress, randomized 356 ...
