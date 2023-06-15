REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR'S PHERGAIN TRIAL (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for HER2+ breast cancer. The RESULTS were obtained from analysis of HER2DX® in tumor samples from the PHERGAIN phase II clinical TRIAL, led by MEDSIR (Spain). Last year, REVEAL GENOMICS® and MEDSIR announced a strategic partnership. MEDSIR's PHERGAIN TRIAL, the first RESULTS of which were published in the Lancet Oncology in 2021 and recently announced at ASCO Congress, randomized 356 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for HER2+ breast cancer. The RESULTS were obtained from analysis of HER2DX® in tumor samples from the PHERGAIN phase II clinical TRIAL, led by MEDSIR (Spain). Last year, REVEAL GENOMICS® and MEDSIR announced a strategic partnership. MEDSIR's PHERGAIN TRIAL, the first RESULTS of which were published in the Lancet Oncology in 2021 and recently announced at ASCO Congress, randomized 356 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
REALM IDx Launches REALM Pharma Services to Improve Drug Development and Research... Ambry Genetics and Invicro, to offer cutting - edge genomics, traditional and molecular pathology, ... the company believes this end - to - end service can help reveal new insights and develop multi - ...
REVEAL GENOMICS®Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : REVEAL GENOMICS®