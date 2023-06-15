PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

New Appointments for DXC Executives at London Market Joint Ventures

New Appointments

New Appointments for DXC Executives at London Market Joint Ventures (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) New roles help drive digital transformation of London and global insurance Markets London, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, has announced new roles for two of its senior Executives at the London Market Joint Ventures, in association with Lloyd's and the International Underwriting Association (IUA). The Appointments will help drive digital transformation for the London and global insurance Markets, helping them to become more data-first, agile, and secure. Chris Halbard, who was previously President of DXC's business in the EMEA region, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer to the London Market ...
