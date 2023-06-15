Metaverse Beauty Week: La fusione tra bellezza e realtà virtuale apre nuovi orizzonti nell’industria cosmetica (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) La Metaverse Beauty Week, un evento di cinque giorni iniziato lunedì e progettato dall’agenzia creativa Cult , ha voluto portare una ventata di freschezza, invitando i marchi di cosmesi ad entrare nel metaverso. Attraverso giochi ed esperienze pop-up virtuali a tema bellezza su Decentraland, Spatial e Roblox per l’intera settimana, i visitatori sperimenteranno, in maniera innovativa, le diverse marche di cosmetici proposti. I marchi di bellezza partecipanti con presenze sulle tre piattaforme includono Neutrogena, il marchio di cosmetici britannico Lush, i grandi magazzini di lusso Flannels e il marchio di cosmetici spagnolo Clementine. Portare i cosmetici nel regno virtuale è un’opportunità per i marchi di diventare creativi, secondo Kim Currier, responsabile del marketing di ...Leggi su blockworld
Ubitus Supports Perfect to Debut AI Powered Virtual Try - On Metaverse at Viva TechTAIPEI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Ubitus K. K.(hereinafter Ubitus), a pioneer in cloud gaming and metaverse solutions, is supporting Perfect Corp.(hereinafter Perfect), a leading beauty and fashion technology provider, to debut its virtual try - on showroom at Booth N13 in Paris Viva Technology ...
Lush to participate in first Metaverse Beauty WeekTHE WHAT Lush is among the brands signed up to take part in the inaugural Metaverse Beauty Week. Pioneered in Decentraland, Spatial and Roblox, MBW2023 is dedicated to connecting leading digital ...
