Intersec successfully deploys Croatia's new national public warning system (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) PARIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Intersec announces the successful deployment of its cutting-edge national public warning system (PWS) in Croatia. This project was carried out in collaboration with a consortium consisting of KING ICT d.o.o., a leading IT company in Croatia, and GDi d.o.o. Croatian authorities can now swiftly disseminate critical information and warnings to the general public through multiple channels, including SMS and cell broadcast alerts, mobile applications, and social media platforms, ultimately saving lives and minimizing the impact of disasters. Mr. Davor Božinovi?, Minister of the Interior, stated, "This innovative solution will significantly enhance our ability to alert and protect the ...
