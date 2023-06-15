Global advertising and CPA network Adsterra is expanding its presence in Brazil (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) - LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Global advertising and CPA network Adsterra is expanding its footprint in Latin American countries, particularly Brazil. The company has been on the market for 10 years, and during this time, it has acquired a huge number of clients from the LATAM region and Brazil. On average, Adsterra's monthly traffic volumes in LATAM reach 4 billion impressions, while Brazil accounts for approximately 1.5 billion monthly impressions. Adsterra became a partner in two leading affiliate marketing conferences in Brazil and hired local managers as part of its regional expansion. In May and June 2023, Adsterra participated in two huge LATAM events: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global advertising and CPA network Adsterra is expanding its footprint in Latin American countries, particularly Brazil. The company has been on the market for 10 years, and during this time, it has acquired a huge number of clients from the LATAM region and Brazil. On average, Adsterra's monthly traffic volumes in LATAM reach 4 billion impressions, while Brazil accounts for approximately 1.5 billion monthly impressions. Adsterra became a partner in two leading affiliate marketing conferences in Brazil and hired local managers as part of its regional expansion. In May and June 2023, Adsterra participated in two huge LATAM events: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Pubblicità online: Google risponde all'UE... sottolineando che la Commissione europea non ha valutato correttamente gli effetti positivi delle sue tecnologie di advertising. Dan Taylor, Vice Presidente del gruppo Global Ads, scrive che Google ...
Global advertising and CPA network Adsterra is expanding its presence in BrazilLIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Global advertising and CPA network Adsterra is expanding its footprint in Latin American countries, particularly Brazil. The company has been on the market for 10 years, and during this time, it has ...
ADDING and REPLACING Smartly.io Expands Global Creator Connect Ecosystem with Three Leading Influencer Marketing Platform PartnersSmartly.io , one of the world's largest SaaS digital advertising platforms, today announced the expansion of its global Creator Connect partner network with Insense, Sapphire Studios, and Vamp. ...
Pubblicità online: Google risponde all'UE Punto Informatico
Facebook accused of gender bias in job advertising algorithmA group of NGOs have filed complaints against Meta to the human rights commissions in both the Netherlands and France, as new research indicates that gender discrimination is inherent to Facebook’s ...
TikTok to invest billions of dollars in Southeast AsiaJAKARTA: Short video app TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, said on Thursday it would invest billions of United States dollars in Southeast Asia over the next few years, as it doubles down on the ...
Global advertisingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global advertising