FusionSolar's Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL Wins the Intersolar AWARD (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With its continuous innovation and the provision of high-quality Smart PV solutions and product experiences, FusionSolar's Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL has been AWARDed the Intersolar AWARD at Intersolar Europe 2023. As the newest flagship product from FusionSolar, the SUN2000-330KTL received wide recognition from the industry during its debut at Intersolar Europe 2023. It stands out as one of the most reliable high-power (330KW) string Inverters available in the market. The SUN2000-330KTL has achieved several industry breakthroughs: 1) Industry-leading triple ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei FusionSolar Forum: i prodotti 2023 Huawei in Italia EnergMagazine
