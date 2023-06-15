Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) Designs Embody G-SHOCK Spirit of Challenge TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of new additions to its line of SHOCK-resistant G-SHOCK Watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The seven CLEAR REMIX models make use of see-Through Materials for designs that offer a view of the Watches' Internal Componentry. The G-SHOCK project began with the idea of developing "a tough watch that wouldn't break, even if dropped," a concept that overturned the conventional wisdom of the time. In a process of repeated testing, the construction and Materials were redesigned again and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
