Arqit | Consortium delivers world' s first cross-border quantum-secure digital trade transaction

(Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/an internationalof industry and technical experts, supported by government, business and other organisations have completed the'selectronicdocument, delivering a verifiable,, and legally recognisable solution for futures. This significant step forward in the journey to fullyinternationalwill make internationalcheaper, simpler, faster and more sustainable. The successful pilot, orchestrated by the International Chamber of Commerce UK and Centre for ...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- delivers - worlds - first - cross - border - quantum - secure - digital - trade - transaction - 301851443.htmldelivers that." Nick Singh, Chief Technology Officer at CSA Catapult, said: "We were very ... The technology developed by thewill accelerate Open - RAN through a powerful, secure and ...View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- delivers - worlds - first - cross - border - quantum - secure - digital - trade - transaction - 301851443.htmlLONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- an international consortium of industry and technical experts, supported by government, business and other ...Arqit delivers that." Nick Singh ... The technology developed by the consortium will accelerate Open-RAN through a powerful, secure and scalable 5G solution to meet the UK's future communications ...