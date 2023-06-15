PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

Arqit | Consortium delivers world' s first cross-border quantum-secure digital trade transaction

Arqit Consortium

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Arqit: Consortium delivers world's first cross-border quantum-secure digital trade transaction (Di giovedì 15 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

an international Consortium of industry and technical experts, supported by government, business and other organisations have completed the world's first quantum-secure cross-border electronic trade document transaction, delivering a verifiable, secure, and legally recognisable solution for future digital trade transactions. This significant step forward in the journey to fully digital international trade will make international trade cheaper, simpler, faster and more sustainable. The successful pilot, orchestrated by the International Chamber of Commerce UK and Centre for ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Arqit: Consortium delivers world's first cross - border quantum - secure digital trade transaction

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/arqit - consortium - delivers - worlds - first - cross - border - quantum - secure - digital - trade - transaction - 301851443.html

Arqit: Accelerating 5G Open - RAN to meet the UK's future communications needs to develop new telecoms networks for the UK

Arqit delivers that." Nick Singh, Chief Technology Officer at CSA Catapult, said: "We were very ... The technology developed by the consortium will accelerate Open - RAN through a powerful, secure and ...

Arqit: Consortium delivers world's first cross - border quantum - secure digital trade transaction

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/arqit - consortium - delivers - worlds - first - cross - border - quantum - secure - digital - trade - transaction - 301851443.html

Arqit: Consortium delivers world's first cross-border quantum-secure digital trade transaction

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- an international consortium of industry and technical experts, supported by government, business and other ...

Arqit Quantum Inc: Arqit: Accelerating 5G Open-RAN to meet the UK's future communications needs to develop new telecoms networks for the UK

Arqit delivers that." Nick Singh ... The technology developed by the consortium will accelerate Open-RAN through a powerful, secure and scalable 5G solution to meet the UK's future communications ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arqit Consortium
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Arqit Consortium Arqit Consortium delivers world first