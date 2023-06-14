Unihertz Jelly Star | lo smartphone più compatto al mondo con Android 13

Unihertz Jelly Star: Il più piccolo smartphone Android 13 arriva con ... Notebookcheck.it

L'Unihertz Jelly Star è uno smartphone Android 13 alto solo 95,1 mm e largo 49,6 mm. Basato sul chipset MediaTek Helio G99 e su 8 GB di RAM, il Jelly Star ha anche un display da 3 pollici, una batteri ...Unihertz, known for manufacturing compact smartphones, has once again captured the attention of tech enthusiasts with its latest offering, the Jelly Star. Following the success of their previous ...