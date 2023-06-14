L o chiamanoShot, è l'ultimo tiro di Michael Jordan con la maglia dei Chicago Bulls. Quello che ha vinto il titolo Nba 1998, l'ultimo di His Airness. È successo 25 anni fa oggi e da allora ha preso una ...La strada John Hillcoat 2009 Prima diof Us c'era McCarthy, che con il romanzo La strada vinse il Pulitzer per la narrativa. Un paio di anni dopo, lo sguardo inesorabile, über dark ma anche ...... e sfruttando l'ultimo giorno di Cinema in Festa, arriva in pompa magna l'attesoFlash , il ... C'è poiWords di Jonathan Nossiter, ambientato in un futuro in cui dell'Europa è rimasto solo un ...

The Last Shot: 25 anni fa Michael Jordan diventò immortale La Gazzetta dello Sport

C-suite level across industries. As founder of The Transformation Catalysts, her specialism is inspiring leaders and empowering teams to create aligned, future-focused organizations. For the last 16 ...elecoms giants Vodafone and Three have agreed a deal to merge their UK businesses, creating a £15 billion behemoth that will be the country ’s biggest mobile network operator. Vodafone and Three’s ...