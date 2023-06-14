The Last of Us, ecco perché Pedro Pascal non ha ancora visto il finale (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) La prima stagione di The Last of Us di HBO è terminata mesi fa, ma l'attore non ha ancora visto l'episodio finale. Nel corso di una chiacchierata con Steven Yeun per il format Actors on Actors di Variety, Pedro Pascal ha svelato la ragione per cui non ha ancora guardato il finale di stagione di The Last of Us. "L'ho vista tutta fino a quel momento", ha detto Pascal. "Non avevo mai fatto nulla per un periodo di tempo simile, e quindi il mio attaccamento a quel tipo di esperienza è stato strano. Come uomo che sta per raggiungere i 50 anni, sento questo attaccamento emotivo, innocente e semi-rabbioso a un'esperienza che è finita... Certo, continuerà, ma non ci sarà mai più …Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
The Last Shot : 25 anni fa Michael Jordan diventò immortale
The Last Of Us : Steven Spielberg ha inviato una lettera per complimentarsi della serie
The Last of Us 2 : il destino di un personaggio è già segnato?
The Last of Us : la terza stagione è a rischio? Tutti i dettagli
Handanovic - ‘The last dance’ : Torino-Inter fa 455 e chiude un cerchio
The Last of Us 2 non arriverà prima del 2025 - incertezze sulla stagione 3
Ucraina : Putin punishes Russian anti - war priest as he claims 'pacifism is heresy'"We Christians cannot stand on the sidelines while brother kills brother,' he said in a sermon late last year.
Dove le coccole sono a 5 stelleLast but not least c'è il Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa affacciato su una baia idilliaca ... Related Articles Around the Web Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa - The Hotel
Time 2: la Foto con Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey e Tamara Lawrence12 minuti fa Jodie Whittaker ( Doctor Who , Broadchurch ), Tamara Lawrance ( The Silent Twins ) e Bella Ramsey ( Il Trono di Spade , The Last of Us ) interpreteranno tre detenute in un carcere femminile del Regno Unito nel seguito dell'omonima serie di Sean Bean , Time , e la BBC ne ha rilasciato una prima immagine . Premi sull'...
The Last Shot: 25 anni fa Michael Jordan diventò immortale La Gazzetta dello Sport
Flint settles 5 more cases for $199K in City Hall harassment lawsuitThe cost of settling a sweeping racial discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against the city of Flint has risen past the half-million-dollar mark after the City Council agreed to settle the ...
Trump vows retribution in angry post-indictment speechHere & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with former Florida congressman David Jolly, who left the Republican Party during the Trump presidency, about how former President Trump's indictment and angry, ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last