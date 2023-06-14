The Last of Us | ecco perché Pedro Pascal non ha ancora visto il finale

(Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) La prima stagione di Theof Us di HBO è terminata mesi fa, ma l'attore non hal'episodio. Nel corso di una chiacchierata con Steven Yeun per il format Actors on Actors di Variety,ha svelato la ragione per cui non haguardato ildi stagione di Theof Us. "L'ho vista tutta fino a quel momento", ha detto. "Non avevo mai fatto nulla per un periodo di tempo simile, e quindi il mio attaccamento a quel tipo di esperienza è stato strano. Come uomo che sta per raggiungere i 50 anni, sento questo attaccamento emotivo, innocente e semi-rabbioso a un'esperienza che è finita... Certo, continuerà, ma non ci sarà mai più …

"We Christians cannot stand onsidelines while brother kills brother,' he said in a sermon lateyear.but not least c'è il Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa affacciato su una baia idilliaca ... Related Articles AroundWeb Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa -Hotel12 minuti fa Jodie Whittaker ( Doctor Who , Broadchurch ), Tamara Lawrance (Silent Twins ) e Bella Ramsey ( Il Trono di Spade ,of Us ) interpreteranno tre detenute in un carcere femminile del Regno Unito nel seguito dell'omonima serie di Sean Bean , Time , e la BBC ne ha rilasciato una prima immagine . Premi sull'...

The Last Shot: 25 anni fa Michael Jordan diventò immortale La Gazzetta dello Sport

The cost of settling a sweeping racial discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against the city of Flint has risen past the half-million-dollar mark after the City Council agreed to settle the ...Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with former Florida congressman David Jolly, who left the Republican Party during the Trump presidency, about how former President Trump's indictment and angry, ...