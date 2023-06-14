Sigenstor: Redefining All-in-One Energy Solutions (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SigEnergy, a leading Energy innovator, presents Sigenstor, an extraordinary 5-in-1 Energy storage system that revolutionizes the industry landscape. Seamlessly integrating PV Inverter, EV DC Charger, Battery PCS, Battery Pack, and EMS, Sigenstor establishes an unparalleled benchmark for versatility and scalability. "Sigenstor represents a paradigm-shifting breakthrough in the renewable Energy landscape," Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of SigEnergy, said. "With a groundbreaking development concept, we have optimized Energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprints, and empowered homes and businesses to achieve true Energy independence." Sigenstor defies industry conventions ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
