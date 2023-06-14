NXT 13.06.2023 Challenge Accepted (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto report di NXT, si va avanti a vele spiegate verso il prossimo special event che sarà NXT Gold Rush fra una settimana. Tanti i punti interessanti dello show, con il focus principale che è sulla sfida lanciata da Bron Breakker a Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Cosa risponderà il World Heavyweight Champion? Ma non perdiamo altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. Schism(w/Ava Raine) vs Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Alì (3,5 / 5) Si parte quindi subito con il 3 vs 3, dove il team heel riesce più volte a mettere in difficoltà gli avversari. La situazione però si ribalta e torna in equilibrio, con un Alì in grande spolvero che riesce ad un certo punto a badare allo Schisma anche da solo. Nelle fasi finali lo Schism sembra vicino a concludere i giochi, ma è Tyler Bate a regalare la vittoria al suo team con la Tyler ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Veradigm Inc. Receives Approval from Nasdaq of Plan to Regain Listing Compliance...Articoli correlati Nextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Giugno 2023 FREMONT, Calif. - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the ...
Nextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor ConferenceFREMONT, Calif."(BUSINESS WIRE)"Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the world's leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions , has ... Morgan 2023 Energy, Powers and Renewables ...
Cadence and Samsung Foundry Enter Multi - Year Agreement to Expand Design IP Portfolio...Articoli correlati Nextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Business Wire Business Wire - 14 Giugno 2023 FREMONT, Calif. - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the ...
NXT Gold Rush 2023 - Card della Night 2 dell'episodio The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Results June 14: Seth Rollins Accepts Bron Breakker Challenge For World Heavyweight ChampionshipThea Hail, the current No. 1 contender for the NXT women’s championship, encountered her toughest challenge as she contested against Cora Jade. Let’s take a look at the WWE NXT results of June 13: ...
Shawn Michaels Announces NXT Gold Rush For 6/20 And 6/27, Main Events RevealedShawn Michaels made a big announcement during the June 13 episode of NXT. The Heartbreak Kid tweeted that NXT Gold Rush, a two week NXT TV Special, will take place on June 20 and 27. The main event ...
NXT 2023Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT 2023