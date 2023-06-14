Maxeon Solar Technologies Files Patent Action Against Tongwei Solar in Germany (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announced that its subsidiary Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. filed a Patent infringement lawsuit Against Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Co., Ltd, and its subsidiary Tongwei Solar GmbH, in Dusseldorf District Court, Germany. The lawsuit filing alleges Tongwei infringes Maxeon's European Patent No. EP3522045 B1 ("Shingled Solar Cell Module") for the proprietary and fundamental ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends Solar Panel Technology Leadership Position... June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced several product advances that are expected to extend ...
