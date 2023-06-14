PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

Maxeon Solar Technologies Files Patent Action Against Tongwei Solar in Germany

Maxeon Solar

(Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation and channels, today announced that its subsidiary Maxeon Solar Pte. Ltd. filed a Patent infringement lawsuit Against Tongwei Solar (Hefei) Co., Ltd, and its subsidiary Tongwei Solar GmbH, in Dusseldorf District Court, Germany. The lawsuit filing alleges Tongwei infringes Maxeon's European Patent No. EP3522045 B1 ("Shingled Solar Cell Module") for the proprietary and fundamental ...
