Killer Mountain | la recensione | un monster movie sulla vetta del mondo

... un film di John Stockwell, con Paul Walker, Jessica Alba, Scott Caan, Ashley Scott, Josh Brolin, James Frain, Dwayne Adway, Tyson Beckford, Ramon Saunders, Chris Taloa e Gill Montie(...... un film di John Stockwell, con Paul Walker, Jessica Alba, Scott Caan, Ashley Scott, Josh Brolin, James Frain, Dwayne Adway, Tyson Beckford, Ramon Saunders, Chris Taloa e Gill Montie(...

Killer Mountain, la recensione: un monster movie sulla vetta del ... Movieplayer

After three years on their previous frame platform, Rocky Mountain have redeveloped their freeride bruiser from the ground up for 2023. The latest iteration of the Slayer rolls into the new season ...The origins of 1988’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space came from a simple exercise that director Stephen Chiodo put himself through one day. He tried to imagine the most frightening scenario he could.