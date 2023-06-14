PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

HYXiPower Steals the Spotlight at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-Win Munich, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPower"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and charging stations, is demonstrating its expertise and capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2023, being held in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company is showcasing its environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and environmentally-friendly materials to present its innovative PV solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale. In support of its commitment to sustainability, HYXiPower's eco-friendly exhibition vehicle ...
