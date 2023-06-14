HYXiPower Steals the Spotlight at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-Win Munich, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPower"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and charging stations, is demonstrating its expertise and capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2023, being held in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company is showcasing its environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and environmentally-friendly materials to present its innovative PV solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale. In support of its commitment to sustainability, HYXiPower's eco-friendly exhibition vehicle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPower"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and charging stations, is demonstrating its expertise and capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2023, being held in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company is showcasing its environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and environmentally-friendly materials to present its innovative PV solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale. In support of its commitment to sustainability, HYXiPower's eco-friendly exhibition vehicle ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
HYXiPower Steals the Spotlight at Intersolar Europe 2023 in MunichCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
HYXiPower StealsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HYXiPower Steals