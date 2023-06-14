HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023), Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/er Druckmaschinen AG () exceeded its targets in the challenging2022/2023. The technology company generated sales of €2.435 billion compared with €2.183 billion in the previous, which represents an increase of around 12 percent. The adjusted operating result rose from 5.1 percent to 7.2 percent. The free cash flow was positive at €72 million, but this figure benefited from non-recurring effects. "We achieved a good outcome in a challenging environment in thejust closed," saysCEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. "Faced with further cost increases and a level of profitability that remains low,is initiating a ...