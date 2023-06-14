Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Amber Heard perde causa contro Johnny Depp : Il milione di dollari e ...Chi è Eleonora Berlusconi? la storia di una vita riservata e il suo ...Jennifer Aniston accetta che la maternità non arriverà ma trova la ...Il parere di Rosy Bindi sui funerali di Stato e il lutto nazionale ...Scopa elettrica senza fili: più vantaggi che svantaggi?Sparatoria mortale in poligono di tiro dell'esercito giapponese : due ...Romano Prodi, lutto nella famiglia : si spegne improvvisamente Flavia ...Funerali di Stato di Silvio Berlusconi: Milano si prepara per ...Ultime Blog

HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year

HEIDELBERG sets

HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

HEIDELBERGer Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) exceeded its targets in the challenging financial year 2022/2023. The technology company generated sales of €2.435 billion compared with €2.183 billion in the previous year, which represents an increase of around 12 percent. The adjusted operating result rose from 5.1 percent to 7.2 percent. The free cash flow was positive at €72 million, but this figure benefited from non-recurring effects. "We achieved a good outcome in a challenging environment in the financial year just closed," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. "Faced with further cost increases and a level of profitability that remains low, HEIDELBERG is initiating a ...
