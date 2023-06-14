CIIE helps US company d?TERRA benefit from Chinese market

PowerOcean: soluzione domestica a batteria per un’indipendenza ...Attenzione - truffe estive in aumentoGRASSROOTS FESTIVAL 2023: 17 E 18 ARRIVANO I POKÉMON Proscenic: su Geekbuying tanti prodotti in sconto Cisco: il futuro delle riunioni è quiGTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries ora disponibile Bethesda all’evento Xbox Games Showcase ExtendedDiablo Immortal con un aggiornamento ricco di mostri Silvio Berlusconi : la scomparsa e la maleducazione dei socialProblemi con Libero Mail e Virgilio : Assistenza in corso per ...Ultime Blog

The American company d?TERRA, which started off as a small firm with a few dozen employees, has found success in China through its participation in the China International Import Expo. In just five years, d?TERRA, which sells high-grade essential oils, has become a major contender in the Chinese market and now has ambitions to make China its largest market in the world by 2030. The company is one of the beneficiaries of the CIIE, through which global enterprises can access the vast Chinese market. The CIIE, the world's first national-level exhibition focused on imports, has become an international public good and a window for China to build a new development pattern and promote high-level ...
