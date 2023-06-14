Astronergy signs cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland for its 'Zero-carbon Factory' (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) within the framework of cooperation, it will be possible to establish industry standards for Zero-carbon factories and best practices for carbon neutrality. MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Astronergy, a global manufacturer of photovoltaic modules, has signed a cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland for its "Zero-carbon Factory". The agreement ceremony took place during Intersolar Europe, at booth A1.250 where the company is located. with a strong climate commitment, the company will arrive at the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry with key announcements in the process of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
