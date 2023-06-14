Arqit: Accelerating 5G Open-RAN to meet the UK's future communications needs to develop new telecoms networks for the UK (Di mercoledì 14 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A new, cutting-edge technology that will allow industries to deploy their own private, flexible, and secure 5G networks across their business areas is being developed by a consortium of companies from the UK. The Secure 5G project is building a flexible platform that will enable companies to roll out and maintain their own quantum-safe private networks, with targeted applications for Industry 4.0, mobile edge computing (MEC), the Internet of Things (IoT) and highly secure environments, such as defence. The aim of Secure 5G is to reduce costs, while Accelerating the pace of innovation, enabling faster roll-out of services and more secure communications via a UK sovereign supply chain. The project, funded through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A new, cutting-edge technology that will allow industries to deploy their own private, flexible, and secure 5G networks across their business areas is being developed by a consortium of companies from the UK. The Secure 5G project is building a flexible platform that will enable companies to roll out and maintain their own quantum-safe private networks, with targeted applications for Industry 4.0, mobile edge computing (MEC), the Internet of Things (IoT) and highly secure environments, such as defence. The aim of Secure 5G is to reduce costs, while Accelerating the pace of innovation, enabling faster roll-out of services and more secure communications via a UK sovereign supply chain. The project, funded through the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Il 2023 dello Spazio: mese dopo mese, chi andrà in orbita, come e perché la Repubblica
Arqit: Accelerating 5G Open-RAN to meet the UK's future communications needs to develop new telecoms networks for the UKLONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, cutting-edge technology that will allow industries to deploy their own private, flexible, and secure 5G ...
Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.” The average price estimated by analysts for ...
Arqit AcceleratingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arqit Accelerating