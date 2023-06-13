Vendavo Announces Tim Weatherall as New Vice President, Sales, EMEA (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) - DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions, today announced Tim Weatherall has joined the company as Vice President, Sales, EMEA. His appointment aligns with the company's commitment to drive predictable, profitable growth for manufacturers and distributors across Europe. A proven expert in optimizing profitable revenue growth and a genuine relationship builder, Weatherall has a long history of driving value and unlocking opportunity for his clients. With the goal of helping every client succeed, his collaborative processes are rooted in data and drive market leadership. His previous roles include Sales leadership positions at Camunda, Bizagi, Blueprint Software Systems, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
