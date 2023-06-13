MARCELL JACOBS FUORI DALLA COPPA EUROPA, ANCORA INFORTUNIOCoD: Modern Warfare II e Warzone, filmato Stagione 4Boruto (Karma), Kawaki e Jigen in NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja ...Diablo IV supera i 666 milioni di dollari di vendite FARMING SIMULATOR 22 - HAY & FORAGE PACK ORA DISPONIBILE i robot per affrontare le pulizie senza stressMetal: Hellsinger - DLC Essential HitsAn Everyday Story annunciata la Demo per lo Steam Next Fest Summer Game Fest - tantissimi nuovi titoli e novitàCoppa eFootball Italia celebra la conclusione della prima stagione Ultime Blog

«The Light Side» | raggi laser e note per l’arpa di luce in piazza Dante

The Light

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

zazoom
Commenta
«The Light Side», raggi laser e note per l’arpa di luce in piazza Dante (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) L’INIZIATIVA. Domenica 18 giugno alle 21 flash mob e spettacolo del musicista e Light artist Pietro Pirelli. Regalo alla città della Telmotor, partner nella riqualificazione del centro piacentiniano.
Leggi su ecodibergamo
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Light
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Light Light Side raggi laser note