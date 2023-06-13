An Everyday Story annunciata la Demo per lo Steam Next Fest Summer Game Fest - tantissimi nuovi titoli e novitàCoppa eFootball Italia celebra la conclusione della prima stagione NUOVI DETTAGLI SULLE PROSSIME USCITE DI ASSASSIN'S CREED Assassin's Creed Codename Jade MobileStar Wars Outlaws - primo sguardo al gameplayL'EDIZIONE JUST DANCE 2024 ARRIVA IL 24 OTTOBREL'ADD-ON PER LO SKATE DI RIDERS REPUBLIC DAL 26 SETTEMBRERoller Champions - nuovo evento crossover con Jet Set Radio il 27 ...THE CREW MOTORFEST - SVELATI GAMEPLAY E LA DATA DI USCITAUltime Blog

Shanghai Electric Reveals Dual Carbon Action Plan at the Inaugural Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai

Shanghai Electric Reveals Dual Carbon Action Plan at the Inaugural Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) - The comprehensive Action Plan focuses on building capabilities that offer systematic solutions for application scenarios that contribute to a greener Planet. Shanghai, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) recently unveiled its impressive Dual Carbon Action Plan at the Inaugural Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements (Carbon Neutrality Expo), the first-ever ...
