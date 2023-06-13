Chiara Ferragni in vacanza a Capri con amici : lusso e polemicheCarlo Freccero, il ruolo chiave dietro l'espansione della televisione ...Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders from Mars: Il Film - Rivivi il mitico ...Tragica morte di un bambino di 11 anni a bordo di un volo Turkish ...Attacco russo a Kryvyi Rih : allarme antiaereo in tutta l'UcrainaLeucemia mielomonocitica cronica : sintomi, trattamento e prognosiPrime Video annuncia la quarta stagione di Celebrity Hunted - Caccia ...Addio a Silvio Berlusconi : Morto l'ex Primo Ministro italiano ...Controller e Cuffie Wireless Edizione limitata Starfield disponibiliDaymare: 1994 Sandcastle - Presentato nuovo trailer Ultime Blog

OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel

OCI Global

OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) - AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green methanol-powered container ship in a new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk. OCI will provide ISCC certified biomethanol to power the maiden voyage of Maersk's first dual-fueled container ship, in a pioneering step towards the decarbonization of Global shipping. The journey demonstrates OCI's unique capacity to supply marine customers with end-to-end green methanol solutions in major Global bunkering locations, and further supports green methanol as the leading choice today for decarbonizing the ...
Wiz arriva in Italia per proteggere il cloud di S2E

... Visibilità : Wiz analizza ogni livello degli ambienti cloud ( AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Alibaba Cloud, ... commenta Trish Cagliostro, Head of Global Channels and Alliances di Wiz . ' S2E svolgerà un ruolo ...

Maersk si assicura il metanolo verde per viaggio inaugurale prima ...  ferpress.it

Maersk si assicura il metanolo verde per viaggio inaugurale prima nave portacontainer abilitata al metanolo

(FERPRESS) – Roma, 13 GIU – AP Moller – Maersk (Maersk) si è assicurata con successo il metanolo verde per il viaggio inaugurale della prima nave portacontainer al mondo abilitata al metanolo. Il ragg ...

Maersk Secures Fuel For First Methanol Container Ship Journey

Denmark's Maersk has secured fuel for the first container vessel able to run on carbon-neutral methanol for its inaugural journey from South Korea to Denmark.
