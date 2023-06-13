OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vessel (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) - AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green methanol-powered container ship in a new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk. OCI will provide ISCC certified biomethanol to power the maiden voyage of Maersk's first dual-fueled container ship, in a pioneering step towards the decarbonization of Global shipping. The journey demonstrates OCI's unique capacity to supply marine customers with end-to-end green methanol solutions in major Global bunkering locations, and further supports green methanol as the leading choice today for decarbonizing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green methanol-powered container ship in a new partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk. OCI will provide ISCC certified biomethanol to power the maiden voyage of Maersk's first dual-fueled container ship, in a pioneering step towards the decarbonization of Global shipping. The journey demonstrates OCI's unique capacity to supply marine customers with end-to-end green methanol solutions in major Global bunkering locations, and further supports green methanol as the leading choice today for decarbonizing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Clima – Arriva ‘El Niño’ - ener2crowd : “Prepariamoci a temperature record - la colpa è del riscaldamento globale”
Economia a pezzi - disordini sociali. La crisi in Pakistan e gli impatti globali
Pace - sviluppo sostenibile e inclusione sociale - Brugnoli : “Sfide globali che impattano sulla vita di tutti”
OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vesselAMSTERDAM, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green methanol - powered container ship in a new partnership with A. P. Moller - Maersk. OCI will provide ISCC certified ...
Wiz arriva in Italia per proteggere il cloud di S2E... Visibilità : Wiz analizza ogni livello degli ambienti cloud ( AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, Alibaba Cloud, ... commenta Trish Cagliostro, Head of Global Channels and Alliances di Wiz . ' S2E svolgerà un ruolo ...
OCI Global fuels first ever green methanol powered container vesselAMSTERDAM, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) has announced it is fueling the first ever green methanol - powered container ship in a new partnership with A. P. Moller - Maersk. OCI will provide ISCC certified ...
Maersk si assicura il metanolo verde per viaggio inaugurale prima ... ferpress.it
Maersk si assicura il metanolo verde per viaggio inaugurale prima nave portacontainer abilitata al metanolo(FERPRESS) – Roma, 13 GIU – AP Moller – Maersk (Maersk) si è assicurata con successo il metanolo verde per il viaggio inaugurale della prima nave portacontainer al mondo abilitata al metanolo. Il ragg ...
Maersk Secures Fuel For First Methanol Container Ship JourneyDenmark's Maersk has secured fuel for the first container vessel able to run on carbon-neutral methanol for its inaugural journey from South Korea to Denmark.
OCI GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OCI Global