MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality (Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) - The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality to create personalized experiences HONG KONG SAR - partito - orfano del suo leader - 13 June 2023 - MMITA (Meet Me In The Astral), a cutting-edge technology company, launches its mobile app as a new Augmented Reality (AR) platform that allows users to experience and share AR content wherever they are. MMITA offers a creative and immersive opportunity for users to discover the virtual world around them, interact with it, and add their own elements to it.The MMITA platform makes use of Augmented Reality, to provide a personalized experience to each user who desires to be a part of it. ...
