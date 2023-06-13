MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) The Next Frontier into create personalized experiences HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 June 2023 –(Meet Me In The Astral), a cutting-edge technology company,itsapp as a new(AR)that allows users to experience and share AR content wherever they are.offers a creative and immersive opportunity for users to discover the virtual world around them, interactit, and add their own elements to it.Themakes use of, to provide a personalized experience to each user who desires to be a part of it., ...