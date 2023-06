FIFA 23 ShapeShifters | Le carte Mutaforma in arrivo in FUT il 16 giugno

"FIFA 23 Shapeshifters: la fuga di notizie rivela la prossima ... Farantube

The FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack for June (Pack 9) will be available to claim in the coming weeks. Here are the expected rewards and when you could claim the free pack ...There’s already a series of Shapeshifters rewards in the Season Pass, but more should come via dedicated teams and Objectives. It’s a standard promo for late on in FIFA life-cycles, when EA provide ...