CGTN | China | Honduras chart course for relations in leaders' historic meeting

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 giugno 2023) - BEIJING, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/andhave delivered a speedy and robust start to their diplomaticsince they were officially established just more than two months ago. Following the inauguration of their embassies in each other's capital over the past week, Beijing and Tegucigalpa welcomed amoment on Monday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the visiting Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. Noting that Castro is the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to, Xi hailed her visit as one of special significance as it opens a new chapter in the annals of thehip. "will remain committed to developing friendly ...