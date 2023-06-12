The tireless tiller of the PV industry JINERGY, N-type cells and modules will account for more than 80% (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Standing on the turning point of P-type to N-type, the new and old enterprises converge here and start a new round of competition. As one of the established PV enterprises, JINERGY revealed that the construction of its new 4GW N-type TOPCon cell and module production line will be completed and will go into operation in this July. In this wave of N-type expansion wave, JINERGY has walk in the forefront by virtue of its strength in technology accumulation. JINERGY is a Tier 1 solar module supplier rated by BNEF, and in the journey of global energy transition, in its years of PV technology R&D journey. As is known to all that there is always dispute on TOPCon or HJT as the ultimate technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
