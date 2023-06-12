PC Gaming Show: recap di tutti gli annunci (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) Ieri sera si è tenuto il PC Gaming Show e in questo articolo potrete trovare tutti gli annunci e i trailer mostrati durante l’evento Ieri sera si è tenuto il PC Gaming Show, la grande conferenza dedicata a tutti i nuovi titoli in arrivo su PC. Durante la conferenza abbiamo assistito all’annuncio di un gran numero di giochi completamente nuovi, ma abbiamo avuto modo anche di rivederne alcuni già noti da diverso tempo. Se non avete avuto modo di guardare il PC Gaming Show in diretta e volete recuperare le novità più importanti, potrete trovare tutti gli annunci e i trailer mostrati durante l’evento. Frostpunk 2 PC Gaming Show: tutti ...Leggi su tuttotek
Stampede Racing Royale: nuovo titolo presentato al PC Gaming Show 2023Durante il PC Gaming Show 2023 , lo sviluppatore Sumo Leamington e l'editore Secret Mode hanno annunciato Stampede Racing Royale , un gioco di corse di kart battle royale free - to - play per 60 giocatori. Il nuovo ...
Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew: annunciata data di uscita al PC Gaming Show 2023Tags annunciata data di lancio Mimimi Games PC Gaming Show 2023 Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
Baldur's Gate III: nuovo devs diary al PC Gaming Show 2023Dopo aver recentemente presentato un nuovo personaggio al Summer Game Fest , Larian ha anche portato due nuovi trailer al recente PC Gaming Show 2023 . Il primo è un devs diary , che mostra come ...
PC Gaming Show: da Nivalis a Dune Awakening, il riassunto degli annunci Everyeye Videogiochi
Bloomtown looks like Stardew Valley, but with more kidnappings and psychic duelsWe got our first proper look at the game in the trailer that went live in Sunday's PC Gaming Show, and it’s like a darker Stardew Valley. Developers Different Sense Games and Lazy Bear Games are ...
