OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) - ISTANBUL, TURKEY - TAG24 - 12 June 2023 - OPPO, official Global partner of the UEFA Champions League, today brought together audiences worldwide to join the Brand and its Global Brand Ambassador, Kaká, in witnessing the birth of a new championat the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. As part of the celebrations, the legendary Kaká joined OPPO in Istanbul to meet with fans at the exclusive OPPO Hospitality Tent in the Champions Village and at the OPPO Boothat the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, bringing elevated ...
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Media OutReach - 12 June 2023 - OPPO, official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, today brought together audiences ...
