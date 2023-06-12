Gong Li Becomes GEMO's First Global Brand Ambassador to Open a New Chapter of Technology-powered Beauty (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - BEIJING, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GEMO made a splash on April 25 by revealing Ms. Gong Li, a world-famous movie star, as its First Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement generated excitement and sparked discussion. With over three decades of outstanding dedication to cinematic art, Ms. Gong Li has brought audiences a stunning portfolio of films that seamlessly combine artistic vision with commercial appeal. To this day, her numerous iconic roles still leave audiences spellbound and are praised by filmmakers worldwide. From Red Sorghum and The Story of Qiu Ju to Farewell My Concubine, Leap, and Saturday Fiction, Ms. Gong Li has earned prestigious accolades for her dazzling performances, including the Golden Rooster Award, the Hundred Flowers ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gong Li Becomes GEMO's First Global Brand Ambassador to Open a New Chapter of Technology-powered Beauty
