First Look Garmin Epix Pro: uno sport watch completissimo con un grande display (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) Garmin ha presentato anche in Italia i nuovi Epix Pro e Fenix 7 Pro. Da qualche settimana stiamo provando Epix Pro, il modello con display OLED. Per sviscerare tutte le funzionalità ci vorrà tempo, ma intanto ecco alcune prime impressioni.... Leggi su dday
Advertising
Torna la seconda edizione dei TikTok Awards in ItaliaLa categoria si rivolge alle campagne che nascono "TikTok first", anziché riutilizzate da altre ... la campagna che ha rinnovato la creatività con annunci dal look autenticamente nativo, dimostrando la ...
Graphex Technologies Launches Its Strategic Advisory CommitteeGraphex has retained Greg McKenzie and Tom Rooney as strategic advisors and the first members of ... I look forward to working closely with each of them." Graphex is currently among the top 10 suppliers ...
Intact Technology Appoints Brian Crosby as Chief Growth Officer... I've seen first - hand its unparalleled modern approach to enterprise service management, consistently delivering outstanding results, including peace of mind, for its clients," Crosby said. "I look ...
First Look Garmin Epix Pro: uno sport watch completissimo con un grande display DDay.it
Fujifilm X-S20: What's new and how does it compareFujifilm's latest mid-range camera gives hybrid shooters a compelling new option with a slew of features, making it a whole lot more than just another vlogging camera. Let's take a closer look.
2011 NBA Re-draft: Would Jimmy Butler, Former 30th Pick, Go No. 1NBA Finals features a pair of superstars who slipped much further in the draft than they should've: Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic.
First LookSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First Look