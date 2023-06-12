L'inferno va di moda con Diablo IV e Han KjøbenhavnNeed for Speed Unbound Volume 3 - arriva il 20 giugnoTHE FINALS: EMBARK STUDIOS ANNUNCIA LA SECONDA CLOSED BETA Samsung lancia il monitor Odyssey OLED G9Celly Gaming Kit Sparco RecensioneSpin Master annuncia BITZEE - primo cucciolo digitale interattivo in ...Xiaomi 13 Ultra arriva in ItaliaCYGNI: All Guns Blazing - Presentato nuovo Story TrailerCall of Duty: Vondel, nuova zona di gioco WarzoneCreepy Jar rivela Chimera al PC Gaming ShowUltime Blog

Eyes Wide Shut | Harvey Keitel lasciò il film dopo che Stanley Kubrick gli fece ripetere una scena 68 volte

Eyes Wide

Eyes Wide Shut: Harvey Keitel lasciò il film dopo che Stanley Kubrick gli fece ripetere una scena 68 volte (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) L'attore di Taxi Driver e Pulp Fiction non gradì affatto il perfezionismo maniacale ed estenuante di Kubrick. Secondo quanto rivelato da Gary Oldman, Harvey Keitel abbandonò il set e il suo ruolo in Eyes Wide Shut dopo che Stanley Kubrick gli fece ripetere la stessa scena per ben 68 volte. È risaputo che Kubrick fosse un regista esigente, famoso per aver fatto un'innumerevole quantità di ciak e per aver portato alcuni dei suoi attori sull'orlo della pazzia. In effetti, questo controllo ossessivo su ogni minimo dettaglio delle sue produzioni durò fino al suo ultimo film, Eyes Wide Shut ...
