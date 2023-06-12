European Political Summit highlights ongoing revolution in Moldovan wine (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) CHISINAU, Moldova, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Moldova's dynamic and growing wine industry played a key role in the second edition of the European Political Summit, held on June 1st. Over 500 international journalists joined 47 delegates from across Europe at the magnificent Mimi Castle in Bulboaca – a Moldovan winery connecting beauty, authenticity, and taste. The EPC debate on the most pertinent issues facing the continent today was hosted by a non-EU country for the first time - a clear validation of Moldova's growing economic and strategic importance and orientation to the EU integration. During the Summit, visitors were taken on a whirlwind tour of the nation's vitally important wine industry: Moldova is now the 14th largest ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Moldova's dynamic and growing wine industry played a key role in the second edition of the European Political Summit, held on June 1st. Over 500 international journalists joined 47 delegates from across Europe at the magnificent Mimi Castle in Bulboaca – a Moldovan winery connecting beauty, authenticity, and taste. The EPC debate on the most pertinent issues facing the continent today was hosted by a non-EU country for the first time - a clear validation of Moldova's growing economic and strategic importance and orientation to the EU integration. During the Summit, visitors were taken on a whirlwind tour of the nation's vitally important wine industry: Moldova is now the 14th largest ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Zaporozhzhia the Ukrainian counter - offensive does not break throughEarlier, at a press conference within the framework of the second summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a large number of countries are ready to supply ...
A Vienna un 'vertice' che ci piace: quello dei pacifisti...una previsione della Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Center on Military and Political Power, ...valutazioni derivanti dal valore dichiarato delle cessioni e dal contributo italiano all'European ...
PnPensa: economia, confronto Chicco Testa - Alberto Mingardi... membro dell'Expert Advisory Committee all'interno dello European Carbon Fund, Presidente Enel, ... È inoltre Presidential Fellow in Political Theory presso la Chapman University e Adjunct Scholar presso ...
Remarks by President Charles Michel ahead of the second ... Agenparl
Berlusconi: rivals and supporters unite in paying tributeSilvio Berlusconi's rivals and supporters united in paying tribute to the long-dominant figure in Italian politics after he died at the age of 86 on Monday. © ANSA ...
Press briefing ahead of the meeting of the European Political Community of 1 June 2023Press briefing ahead of the meeting of the European Political Community of 1 June 2023 Please register by using the form below.
European PoliticalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Political