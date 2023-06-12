COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable | President-Designate tells UN climate change conference

(Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - BONN, Germany, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with heads of delegations and key negotiating groups including those from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Bonn UN, being held in the run up to, emphasizing the need to engage and listen to all voices in thediscussion ? especially those of the Global South. The, taking place in Bonn, 5-15 June, is hosting discussions on more than 50 agenda items. In framing the meetings in Bonn, Dr. Sultan said "we will reach out to engage every community, seek to include the active participation of the under-represented, including young people ...

Al Jaber said: "ThePresidency recognizes the views of many in this room that the Global Stocktake, and by extensionbe a turning point. Werespond to the Stocktake with a ...As we approach, our vision is clear: each subsequent COPsurpass its predecessor. TheInternational Youth Climate Delegate Program recognizes that youth have a pivotal role to play ...To transform public policies , Pope Francis calls on thesummit in Dubai (30.11 - 12.12) to ... "in the same way that a river is a source of life for its surroundings, our synodal Churchbe ...

Cop28, il mondo riunito a Bonn in vista della Conferenza di Dubai LifeGate

Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with heads of delegations and key negotiating groups including those from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Bonn ...Ministers at Global Conference on Energy Efficiency pledge to support stronger policy action and prioritise investment in crucial decade' for energy and climate targetsForty-five governments f. . .