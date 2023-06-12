COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable, President-Designate tells UN climate change conference (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - BONN, Germany, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with heads of delegations and key negotiating groups including those from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Bonn UN climate change conference, being held in the run up to COP28, emphasizing the need to engage and listen to all voices in the climate change discussion ? especially those of the Global South. The conference, taking place in Bonn, 5-15 June, is hosting discussions on more than 50 agenda items. In framing the meetings in Bonn, Dr. Sultan said "we will reach out to engage every community, seek to include the active participation of the under-represented, including young people ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable, President - Designate tells UN climate change conferenceAl Jaber said: "The COP28 Presidency recognizes the views of many in this room that the Global Stocktake, and by extension COP28, must be a turning point. We must respond to the Stocktake with a ...
