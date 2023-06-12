Creepy Jar rivela Chimera al PC Gaming ShowCisco Security Cloud e Intelligenza Artificiale: una nuova eraNuovo video e info su StarfieldCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo a settembreTour de France 2023 RecensioneDiablo IV: la colonna sonoraSONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 RITORNA A MILANOEcovacs DEEBOT T20 OMNI: Il Robot Aspirapolvere Lavapavimenti e ...GTA Online: ricompense a tema volo fino al 12 giugnoFIFA 23 annuncia la Squadra della stagione Ultimate (TOTS)Ultime Blog

COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable, President-Designate tells UN climate change conference (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - BONN, Germany, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with heads of delegations and key negotiating groups including those from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Bonn UN climate change conference, being held in the run up to COP28, emphasizing the need to engage and listen to all voices in the climate change discussion ? especially those of the Global South. The conference, taking place in Bonn, 5-15 June, is hosting discussions on more than 50 agenda items. In framing the meetings in Bonn, Dr. Sultan said "we will reach out to engage every community, seek to include the active participation of the under-represented, including young people ...
Al Jaber said: "The COP28 Presidency recognizes the views of many in this room that the Global Stocktake, and by extension COP28, must be a turning point. We must respond to the Stocktake with a ...

COP28 PRESIDENCY HIGHLIGHTS NEED FOR ENHANCED YOUTH INCLUSION AT SB58 'YOUTH STOCKTAKE' SIDE EVENT, ANNOUNCES COHORT OF 100 INTERNATIONAL ...

As we approach COP28, our vision is clear: each subsequent COP must surpass its predecessor. The COP28 International Youth Climate Delegate Program recognizes that youth have a pivotal role to play ...

Conferenza Stampa di presentazione del Messaggio del Santo Padre Francesco in occasione della Giornata Mondiale di Preghiera per la Cura del ...

To transform public policies , Pope Francis calls on the COP28 summit in Dubai (30.11 - 12.12) to ... "in the same way that a river is a source of life for its surroundings, our synodal Church must be ...

Cop28, il mondo riunito a Bonn in vista della Conferenza di Dubai  LifeGate

Africa: COP28 Must Deliver for the Most Vulnerable, President-Designate Tells UN Climate Change Conference

Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with heads of delegations and key negotiating groups including those from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the Bonn ...

At IEA conference, 45 governments endorse goal of doubling global energy efficiency progress by 2030

Ministers at Global Conference on Energy Efficiency pledge to support stronger policy action and prioritise investment in crucial decade' for energy and climate targetsForty-five governments f. . .
