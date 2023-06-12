Creepy Jar rivela Chimera al PC Gaming ShowCisco Security Cloud e Intelligenza Artificiale: una nuova eraNuovo video e info su StarfieldCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo a settembreTour de France 2023 RecensioneDiablo IV: la colonna sonoraSONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 RITORNA A MILANOEcovacs DEEBOT T20 OMNI: Il Robot Aspirapolvere Lavapavimenti e ...GTA Online: ricompense a tema volo fino al 12 giugnoFIFA 23 annuncia la Squadra della stagione Ultimate (TOTS)Ultime Blog

CGTN: Why China is committed to green development (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) - BEIJING, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Located in the northernmost part of Hebei Province, Saihanba is one of the largest man-made forests in the world. Covering an area of about 93,000 hectares, Saihanba is home to thousands of species of flora and fauna. Its stunning natural environment attracts flocks of tourists every year. However, it wasn't always this way. Traveling back in time to the 1950s, the former royal retreat had become a virtual wasteland as a result of rampant deforestation, which in turn threatened the country's capital, Beijing, and adjacent regions with harsh and frequent sandstorms. An epic endeavor began in 1962 to transform the barren wilderness into a green "miracle," populated by 500 million trees. Forest coverage has increased from 11.4 percent to 80 percent in six decades. It cleans and purifies some 137 million cubic meters of clean water ...
