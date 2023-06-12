Xiaomi 13 Ultra arriva in ItaliaCYGNI: All Guns Blazing - Presentato nuovo Story TrailerCall of Duty: Vondel, nuova zona di gioco WarzoneCreepy Jar rivela Chimera al PC Gaming ShowCisco Security Cloud e Intelligenza Artificiale: una nuova eraNuovo video e info su StarfieldCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in arrivo a settembreTour de France 2023 RecensioneDiablo IV: la colonna sonoraSONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 RITORNA A MILANOUltime Blog

Allion Labs Unveils E-Cockpit Solutions at Automotive Testing EXPO Europe

Allion Labs Unveils E-Cockpit Solutions at Automotive Testing EXPO Europe (Di lunedì 12 giugno 2023) TAIPEI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

As the smart car industry continues to evolve, the E-Cockpit is revolutionizing the Automotive industry. It has transformed into a third living space that combines intelligence, entertainment, safety, and user-friendliness. Vehicles have transcended their conventional role as mere modes of transportation! Traditional Automotive manufacturers are currently facing the challenges of rapidly advancing technologies in this new era. Modern consumers seek ultimate sensory enjoyment and intuitive user experiences during their commutes and journeys. The environment simulation of the E-Cockpit holds utmost importance for brand owners and manufacturers, as it encompasses critical factors like voltage stability, vibration levels, and low/high temperature variations. These factors play a ...
