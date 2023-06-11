Tour de France 2023 RecensioneDiablo IV: la colonna sonoraSONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 RITORNA A MILANOEcovacs DEEBOT T20 OMNI: Il Robot Aspirapolvere Lavapavimenti e ...GTA Online: ricompense a tema volo fino al 12 giugnoFIFA 23 annuncia la Squadra della stagione Ultimate (TOTS)Silvio Berlusconi ricoverato a Milano: aggiornamenti sulla sua ...Papa Francesco: quadro clinico in miglioramento dopo l'intervento, ...Tentativo di sequestro di nave turca da parte di migranti sventato al ...Miracoloso ritrovamento di quattro bambini sopravvissuti a un ...Ultime Blog

Highlights Djokovic-Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 | finale Roland Garros 2023 VIDEO

Highlights Djokovic

Highlights Djokovic-Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5, finale Roland Garros 2023 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 11 giugno 2023) Se c’è una cosa che ci ha insegnato questo Roland Garros 2023, bene è la seguente: Novak Djokovic è definitivamente il più grande tennista della storia. Adesso non gli manca più nessuno tra i grandi record e gli acerrimi rivali Roger Federer (ritiratosi) e Rafael Nadal (ormai in declino fisico) sono ben staccati. Il serbo vince il Roland Garros 2023 battendo Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 e si prende il 23esimo titolo Slam della sua leggendaria carriera, numero che nessun atleta uomo è mai riuscito a raggiungere nella storia. Ma non è tutto: si tratta del suo terzo Roland Garros e, così, il 36enne di Belgrado diventa l’unico uomo di sempre in grado di vincere tutti gli Slam almeno tre volte, completando il cosiddetto Triple ...
Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud French Open 2023 final score, live updates, highlights and result

Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final as he aims to become the first man to win a record 23 grand slams. Victory against the Norwegian today would put him one above 'King of ...

French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: When and where to watch Men’s Singles Final

Norway’s Casper Ruud and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic will face each other in the men’s singles final on Sunday.
