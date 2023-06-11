Highlights Djokovic-Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5, finale Roland Garros 2023 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 11 giugno 2023) Se c’è una cosa che ci ha insegnato questo Roland Garros 2023, bene è la seguente: Novak Djokovic è definitivamente il più grande tennista della storia. Adesso non gli manca più nessuno tra i grandi record e gli acerrimi rivali Roger Federer (ritiratosi) e Rafael Nadal (ormai in declino fisico) sono ben staccati. Il serbo vince il Roland Garros 2023 battendo Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 e si prende il 23esimo titolo Slam della sua leggendaria carriera, numero che nessun atleta uomo è mai riuscito a raggiungere nella storia. Ma non è tutto: si tratta del suo terzo Roland Garros e, così, il 36enne di Belgrado diventa l’unico uomo di sempre in grado di vincere tutti gli Slam almeno tre volte, completando il cosiddetto Triple ...Leggi su sportface
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open final as he aims to become the first man to win a record 23 grand slams. Victory against the Norwegian today would put him one above 'King of ...
Norway's Casper Ruud and 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic will face each other in the men's singles final on Sunday.
