AEW: Rush lascia la AAA con effetto immediato, giallo in Messico… cosa sta accadendo Zona Wrestling

Rush, and his father La Bestia del Ring, are no longer part of AAA after leaving the promotion with immediate effect. Taking to his Facebook profile, Rush announced the decision to leave the promotion ...AEW star Rush has announced that he and his father, Bestia del Ring, have officially parted ways with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.