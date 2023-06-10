GTA Online: ricompense a tema volo fino al 12 giugnoFIFA 23 annuncia la Squadra della stagione Ultimate (TOTS)Silvio Berlusconi ricoverato a Milano: aggiornamenti sulla sua ...Papa Francesco: quadro clinico in miglioramento dopo l'intervento, ...Tentativo di sequestro di nave turca da parte di migranti sventato al ...Miracoloso ritrovamento di quattro bambini sopravvissuti a un ...TEKKEN 8 Closed Network Test - registrati oraL’ESPANSIONE DI SCARLATTO E VIOLETTO - EVOLUZIONI A PALDEA DISPONIBILICelebrazioni per la Ghostbusters Week al Vigamus Di RomaWARNER BROS. GAMES SVELA IL GAMEPLAY DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1Ultime Blog

WWE: I free agent Alì e Corbin in cerca di un posto a MITB. Le Damage CTRL non falliscono (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Questa notte a SmackDown sono proseguiti i match di qualificazione per i Money in The Bank Ladder match dell’omonimo PLE. Già qualificati per il match maschile LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura e Ricochet, mentre per il femminile Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch e Zoey Stark. Questa notte ben quattro incontri, due maschili e due femminili andando quasi a completare la lista dei partecipanti. Tra gli uomini sfida tra Mustafa Alì e Santos Escobar e Butch contro Baron Corbin, tra le donne Bayley contro Michin e IYO SKY contro Shotzi. Melo non sta a guardare Sicuramente una grande occasione per guadagnarsi oltre ad un posto a MITB, anche un contratto con uno dei roster per Corbin e Alì, ancora free agent dopo il Draft. Il primo match è stato quello tra Santos Escobar e l’atleta di origini ...
