Video Manchester City - Inter | finale Champions League | il gol di Rodri

Video Manchester City - Inter, finale Champions League: il gol di Rodri (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Il Manchester City vince la finale di Champions League 2022/23, battendo l'Inter per 1 - 0 a Istanbul. Decide il gol di Rodri al 68'. Guarda il Video con ...
Il Manchester City vince la finale di Champions League 2022/23, battendo l'Inter per 1 - 0 a Istanbul. Decide il gol di Rodri al 68'. Guarda il video con ...

Champions: Manchester City - Inter 1 - 0, al 68' Rodri. Occasione mostruosa per Lukaku

MANCHESTER CITY (3 - 2 - 4 - 1): 31 Ederson; 6 Ake', 3 Dias, 25 Akanji; 5 Stones, 16 Rodri; 20 ... Video Assistant Referee: Kwiatkowski (POL).

Finale City - Inter a San Siro: Lukaku entra, l'ovazione dei tifosi

Grande tensione anche a San Siro per la finale di Champions League tra Manchester City e Inter. Guarda il video dell'ingresso in campo di Lukaku ...

Manchester City-Inter 1-0, finale: miracolo conclusivo di Ederson, la Coppa è della squadra di Guardiola

MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 1-0 (68' Rodri) LA PARTITA LIVE 96' - Ederson compie il miracolo finale sul colpo di testa di Gosens. Finisce qui: il Manchester City vince la sua prima ...

Champions: Inter-Manchester City 0-0, al 58' grande occasione sprecata da Lautaro

AGI - A Istanbul l'Inter di Simone Inzaghi e il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola si contendono lo scettro di regina d'Europa nella finalissima di Istanbul. Al 56' si ricompone l'attacco dell'Inter LuL ...
