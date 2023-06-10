Sahin: «Champions League, finale partita speciale. Vincerà…» (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Nuri Sahin, finalista in Champions League con il Borussia Dortmund nel 2013, ha parlato in vista di Manchester City-Inter. finale – Queste le parole di Nuri Sahin, finalista in Champions League con il Borussia Dortmund nel 2013, sul disputare la finale di questa competizione. «È una partita molto speciale, una competizione come nessun’altra – si legge sul sito ufficiale della UEFA –. Sono fortunato ad averne fatto parte. La forma è molto importante, così come l’essere in grado di mantenere i nervi saldi. Chi riuscirà a gestire la tensione nervosa vincerà». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte ...Leggi su inter-news
Five killed in blast at rocket and explosives factory in TurkeyMr Sahin told reporters that no more workers were trapped ... for unprecedented third term Hopeful Manchester City fans in Turkey to secure the treble with Champions League win An investigation is ...
Turkey: Five killed in blast at rocket and explosives factoryAn explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers in Turkey, its defence ministry has said. The incident took place at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical ...
