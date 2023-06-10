NXT Level Up 09.06.2023 (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Buongiorno e buon weekend. Oggi ben 4 match a Level Up, andiamo subito a vedere i risultati. Nathan Frazer batte Tavion Heights Charlie Dempsey sconfigge Dante Chen Boa batte Bryson Montana Channing Lorenzo sconfigge Javier Bernal Leggi su zonawrestling
