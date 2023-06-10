NXT Level Up 09 06 2023

NXT Level Up Risultati 09-06-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Jimmy Uso accidentally cost his brother Jey the United States Championship in a chaotic end to WWE SmackDown. The Bloodline drama is boiling over with Jey facing all the odds in his main event match ...During a promo where MJF said that there was no competition left for him in the company, Adam Cole came out. This led to a phenomenal exchange between the two on the microphone. There were numerous ...