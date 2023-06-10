Manchester City, Guardiola perde De Bruyne (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Subito problemi in casa Manchester City con Kevin De Bruyne che, a causa di un problema muscolare al minuto 35', ha dovuto abbandonare il...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
Infortunio De Bruyne : tegola Manchester City contro l’Inter
LIVE Inter-Manchester City 0-0 - Finale Champions League in DIRETTA : poche emozioni - tanta tensione e tanto equilibrio a Istanbul
Diretta Manchester City - Inter 0 - 0 : segui la finale di Champions League LIVE
Inter-Manchester City - infortunio De Bruyne : esce dopo 35 minuti - dentro Foden
Manchester City : De Bruyne si ferma - al suo posto Foden
Manchester City-Inter 0-0 LIVE : problemi per De Bruyne - entra Foden
Manchester City - Inter, moviola liveCommenta per primo Manchester City - Inter (calcio d'inizio ore 21) è la finale di Champions League: si gioca all'Atatürk Olympic Stadium di Istanbul (Turchia), arbitra il polacco Szymon Marciniak , su ...
Diretta Manchester City - Inter 0 - 0: segui la finale di Champions League LIVE... dove oggi (sabato 10 giugno, ore 21) sfiderà il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola nella finale di Champions League . Segui la partita in diretta ...
Manchester City - Inter 0 - 0 LIVE: Onana salva su HaalandAllo stadio Ataturk, il match valido per la finale di Champions League tra Manchester City e Inter: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live Allo stadio Ataturk, Manchester City e Inter si affrontano nel match valido per la finale della Champions League ...
Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | Diretta finale Champions La Gazzetta dello Sport
Manchester City-Inter, infortunio ad un top per Guardiola: è costretto al cambioBruttissima tegola per il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola che, verso la fine del primo tempo, è stato costretto a sostituire Kevin De Bruyne, stella assoluta della squadra e del Belgio.
MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0 LA PARTITA LIVE 32' - De Bruyne prova a rientrare. 30' - Problemi per De Bruyne, che rimane a terra. Foden si sta scaldando. 29' - ...
Manchester CitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Manchester City