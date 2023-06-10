Diablo IV: la colonna sonoraSONY WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 RITORNA A MILANOEcovacs DEEBOT T20 OMNI: Il Robot Aspirapolvere Lavapavimenti e ...GTA Online: ricompense a tema volo fino al 12 giugnoFIFA 23 annuncia la Squadra della stagione Ultimate (TOTS)Silvio Berlusconi ricoverato a Milano: aggiornamenti sulla sua ...Papa Francesco: quadro clinico in miglioramento dopo l'intervento, ...Tentativo di sequestro di nave turca da parte di migranti sventato al ...Miracoloso ritrovamento di quattro bambini sopravvissuti a un ...TEKKEN 8 Closed Network Test - registrati oraUltime Blog

Manchester City | Guardiola perde De Bruyne

Manchester City

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calciomercato©

zazoom
Commenta
Manchester City, Guardiola perde De Bruyne (Di sabato 10 giugno 2023) Subito problemi in casa Manchester City con Kevin De Bruyne che, a causa di un problema muscolare al minuto 35', ha dovuto abbandonare il...
Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising

Manchester City - Inter, moviola live

Commenta per primo Manchester City - Inter (calcio d'inizio ore 21) è la finale di Champions League: si gioca all'Atatürk Olympic Stadium di Istanbul (Turchia), arbitra il polacco Szymon Marciniak , su ...

Diretta Manchester City - Inter 0 - 0: segui la finale di Champions League LIVE

... dove oggi (sabato 10 giugno, ore 21) sfiderà il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola nella finale di Champions League . Segui la partita in diretta ...

Manchester City - Inter 0 - 0 LIVE: Onana salva su Haaland

Allo stadio Ataturk, il match valido per la finale di Champions League tra Manchester City e Inter: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live Allo stadio Ataturk, Manchester City e Inter si affrontano nel match valido per la finale della Champions League ...

Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | Diretta finale Champions  La Gazzetta dello Sport

Manchester City-Inter, infortunio ad un top per Guardiola: è costretto al cambio

Bruttissima tegola per il Manchester City di Pep Guardiola che, verso la fine del primo tempo, è stato costretto a sostituire Kevin De Bruyne, stella assoluta della squadra e del Belgio.

MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0

MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0 LA PARTITA LIVE 32' - De Bruyne prova a rientrare.  30' - Problemi per De Bruyne, che rimane a terra. Foden si sta scaldando.  29' - ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Manchester City
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Manchester City Manchester City Guardiola perde Bruyne