LIVE Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | si riparte senza cambi

Allo stadio Ataturk, il match valido per la finale di Champions League traCity e Inter: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronacaAllo stadio Ataturk,City e Inter si affrontano nel match valido per la finale della Champions League ...FinaleCity - Inter: formazioni ufficiali e dove vederla in TVIn programma sabato 10 giugno alle 21,City - Inter sarà trasmessa in TV su Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport ...CITY - INTER ore 21 Arbitro : Szymon Marciniak (POL) Assistenti : Pawe Sokolnicki (POL), Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL) Quarto ufficiale : István Kovács (ROU) VAR : Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL) ...

Diretta Manchester City-Inter ore 21: dove vederla in tv, in streaming e formazioni ufficiali Tuttosport

MANCHESTER CITY-INTER 0-0 LA PARTITA LIVE 51' - Calhanoglu a valanga su Gundogan. Non bene sin qui l'idolo di casa. 49' - Dzeko disturba Akanji guadagnando rimessa, ...22.05 - Primo pallone del secondo tempo per il Manchester City: PARTITI!!! 22.04 - Le squadre rientrano in campo per l'inizio del secondo tempo. 21.53 - Puoi leggere il commento del primo tempo ...