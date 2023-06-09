Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shanghai explores innovative paths to build international consumption center city (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 2023 Shanghai consumption Market Innovation Conference was held on Wednesday in east China'sShanghai, providing a platform for exploring innovative paths to craft the metropolis into an international consumption center city. The event came amid Shanghai's efforts to increase the organization and planning of consumption festivals, innovate consumption scenarios, and meet personalized needs of consumers so as to promote high-quality economic development. During the conference, experts and scholars with the Development Research center of the State Council, Paris Institute of Political Studies and other ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
