Summer concerts, festivals, exhibitions and theatre in Bergamo and Brescia during Italian Capital of Culture 2023 (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) Bergamo, Italy and Brescia, Italy, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A long Summer of pop will celebrate Italian Capital of Culture 2023: hundreds of events in Bergamo and Brescia to fill the Summer days and nights with life, music and colour. "The Harlequin's Cloak", a theatre and participatory art festival by Bergamo's Teatro Tascabile until 30 September, features international artists like Kaarina Kaikkonen and Vero Cendoya. The Centro Teatrale Bresciano marks the centenary of Italo Calvino's birth with "The invisible cities. The future is a duty", where 20 artists will perform from 27 June to 9 July in a visionary show. Thousands of local artists will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
