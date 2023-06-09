Miglioramenti in arrivo per GTA Online Crash Team Rumble - trailer di lancioImmortals of Aveum 'Colossal Assault' TrailerGANGS OF SHERWOOD IN USCITA IL 19 OTTOBRELa Stagione 3 di DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS disponibile!BANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA SAND LAND, UN NUOVO ACTION RPG Domenico Merlo, padre di Michele ex concorrente di Amici, rivela il ...Tragedia a Roma: Bambina di 14 mesi trovata morta in auto, padre ...Attacco a colpi di coltello nel parco di Annecy: un film dell'orrore ...Mediaset: Rivoluzione Imminente per i Volti Televisivi - Berlusconi e ...Ultime Blog

Summer concerts

Summer concerts, festivals, exhibitions and theatre in Bergamo and Brescia during Italian Capital of Culture 2023 (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) Bergamo, Italy and Brescia, Italy, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A long Summer of pop will celebrate Italian Capital of Culture 2023: hundreds of events in Bergamo and Brescia to fill the Summer days and nights with life, music and colour.   "The Harlequin's Cloak", a theatre and participatory art festival by Bergamo's Teatro Tascabile until 30 September, features international artists like Kaarina Kaikkonen and Vero Cendoya. The Centro Teatrale Bresciano marks the centenary of Italo Calvino's birth with "The invisible cities. The future is a duty", where 20 artists will perform from 27 June to 9 July in a visionary show. Thousands of local artists will ...
